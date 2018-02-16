New business selling the Fraser Coast lifestyle

THREE months after launching Dotcom Property Sales franchisee Dale Reddall is promoting the Fraser Coast lifestyle to potential interstate buyers.

Speaking from Tingeera Luxury Beachfront Holiday Apartments, Mr Reddall said the building showcased the very best of Hervey Bay living.

"When people come from interstate I can bring them up here and have the facilities to look after them and they get a nice view of Hervey Bay to get a feel of what it's all about," he said.

" I meet them up here and discuss their options and then head out to the property with them and it makes them feel more comfortable."

In addition to bring potential interstate buyers to the area, Mr Reddall said owning his own business gave him a the opportunity to have a better work-life balance.

I find this a lot more satisfying, you're more productive and there's less boundaries, so I'm very flexible with my hours.

"Because of the flexible hours, if the kids have got an excursion at school, or swimming, or sports days I can be there not just to watch my kids but actually go along and help the other kids."

Mr Reddall said he found house sales in particular suburbs were moving faster than others in the Hervey Bay region.

"Urangan seems to go very well and Craignish is starting to take off lately," he said.

"The property value down there seems to have increased in higher percentage rate than most areas, but all the areas around Hervey Bay do vary.

"There's a lot of variation in Hervey Bay from down at Toogoom to Urangan."