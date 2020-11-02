New ‘buy local’ card launched to support Coast businesses

A GIFT card that can only be used at local businesses will be the key element of a new ‘Buy Local’ campaign being developed by the Fraser Coast Regional Council and local Chambers of Commerce.

The council is calling for businesses of all types to jump on-board the new campaign.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the ‘Open for Business Buy Local’ campaign was being developed following feedback from the COVID-19 business impact survey conducted by the council earlier this year.

“Buying local is the best way to support businesses on the Fraser Coast. It is great for the local economy, great for local jobs and great for our local communities,” he said.

“The gift cards can only be used at participating Fraser Coast businesses to encourage local spending and keep money in local communities.

“The cards can be bought from local participating businesses or online and can be given as gifts, raffle prizes or to help out a neighbour.

“Anyone can buy the cards. If grandma or your favourite aunt cannot get to the Fraser Coast for Christmas or a birthday, they can buy a card online and send it to their grandkids, nieces or nephews to spend in Fraser Coast shops.

“Any amount between $10 and $1,000 can be loaded on to the cards. The funds don’t have to be spent in one go and can be used to cover multiple purchases in multiple participating stores.”

Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Holebrook said it was fantastic news for the region.

She said although the card would help people shopping local during Christmas, the card’s benefits would last long after the festive season.

“This card can be used as a gift for any occasion,” she said.

“This isn’t a one hit message for Christmas that can be forgotten about – it is an ongoing message that needs to be in place.

“It is a card that speaks to the heart of the community and shows support for the community while gift giving.”

Ms Holebrook said a key to the success of the card would be having a large variety of stores on-board.

“Business owners will be thinking about how they can interact with the card,” she said.

“It is not just for retail outlets – it is also for products and services.

“So if we can encourage a broad stream of businesses to support it, people might be able to get their car serviced with it.”

More information about the Buy Local program and gift card will be available in coming weeks, along with a range of marketing collateral local businesses can use to highlight their involvement and spread the word about the benefits of buying local.

The Fraser Coast Buy Local campaign launch will coincide with the lead up to Christmas and run for at least the next three years.

The council is mirroring the Why Leave Town gift card program which was first launched in Narrabri in New South Wales in 2010 and is now used by more than 50 different local governments and Chambers of Commerce across the country.

Businesses keen to be a part of the program can sign up through the council website or email economic.development@frasercoast.qld.gov.au to receive further information and express their interest.