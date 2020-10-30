New cancer treatment trial begins in Bay

HERVEY Bay Hospital has opened as a teletrial site for a trial investigating "lighter" chemotherapy treatment for elderly patients with metastatic colorectal cancer.

Townsville Hospital has also opened recently as a trial site.

Dr Matthew Burge, chairman of the MONARCC trial, said up until now it had been a "very under-researched patient population".

"We want to dedicate a study to that population to try and increase our understanding of what truly is the best way to treat these elderly patients," he said.

The criteria for taking part is being over 70 years old, having histologically or cytologically confirmed, previously untreated, metastatic colorectal cancer with no prior chemotherapy.

The trial is funded as part of a 2016 Innovation Fund Grant.

To find out more, email monarcc@ctc.usyd.edu.au.