New candidates debut at mayoral forum

TWO of the Fraser Coast's mayoral hopefuls made their public debut at yesterday's Meet the Candidates forum. Greg Schmidt and Paul Forst, who were both confirmed on the day of nomination closures, were two new faces at the table.



Mr Schmidt, a roads project manager, told the crowd he had successfully delivered a number of major road upgrades like the Traveston bypass, said he was a "man of gratitude" and would be a "good regional mayor."

Chamber of Commerce breakfast with mayoral candidates - Greg Schmidt. Alistair Brightman





"To me, it's a level playing field for everyone," Mr Schmidt said. "I will represent every person on the Fraser Coast."



Mr Forst, an ex-boilermaker of 35 years, said he wanted to bring a different way of seeing things to the mayoral position.



"I've had numerous leadership roles, and all of those roles I have improved productivity and taken the company to a better position," Mr Forst said.



"As the mayor, I'd endeavour to bring some cohesion to the council and with the help of councillors take the whole of the Fraser Coast up that road of growth and prosperity."

Chamber of Commerce breakfast with mayoral candidates - Paul Forst. Alistair Brightman

Candidates missing in action

WHILE candidates were being quizzed on where they stood on local issues, two candidates were missing in action.



Jannean Dean apologised for not attending due to a prior engagement.



David Dalgleish was expected to attend but was also not present at the Meet the Candidates forum at Arkarra Tea Gardens yesterday.



Mr Dalgleish, a former deputy mayor and One Nation State MP, nominated to run on March 19.



He told the Chronicle he wanted to "stop the rot" and restore credibility and stability within the council.



Ms Dean, who has unsuccessfully run in a number of elections at a local, state and federal level over the years, announced her run on April 12.

