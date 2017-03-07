New parking spots at Hervey Bay Hospital almost ready

An artist's impression of what the $40M upgrade to Hervey Bay Hospital will look like.

A NEW car park at Hervey Bay Hospital is expected to be finished in late March.

The area will haves 48 new spots for visitors to park.

This addition is part of a major upgrade to the hospital's emergency department.

Road interruptions have taken place at the existing car park in the past month to make room for the feature, but it's only getting better from here.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesperson thanked the public for their patience.

"As part of the work, several existing car parks were temporarily unavailable to enable access to the stormwater drain, which required upgrading," the spokesperson said.

"Once the car park works are complete - expected to be in late March - there should be at least 48 new public car parks."

Massive upgrade to Hervey Bay Hospital

Works on the $40M makeover started in late January.

"So far part of the site has been cleared and work has started on the helipad, new car parks and the associated access ramps and stairs," the spokesperson said.

"Traffic islands in the main car park have also been removed in preparation for future drainage and car park work."

While roadworks continue to be undertaken, hospital visitors are asked to follow the guidance of traffic controllers.

WBHHS plans to have the main building works completed by the middle of 2018.