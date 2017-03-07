33°
News

New parking spots at Hervey Bay Hospital almost ready

Annie Perets
| 7th Mar 2017 10:45 AM Updated: 11:38 AM
An artist's impression of what the $40M upgrade to Hervey Bay Hospital will look like.
An artist's impression of what the $40M upgrade to Hervey Bay Hospital will look like. Valerie Horton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A NEW car park at Hervey Bay Hospital is expected to be finished in late March.  

The area will haves 48 new spots for visitors to park.

This addition is part of a major upgrade to the hospital's emergency department.

Road interruptions have taken place at the existing car park in the past month to make room for the feature, but it's only getting better from here.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesperson thanked the public for their patience.

"As part of the work, several existing car parks were temporarily unavailable to enable access to the stormwater drain, which required upgrading," the spokesperson said.

"Once the car park works are complete - expected to be in late March - there should be at least 48 new public car parks."

Massive upgrade to Hervey Bay Hospital

Works on the $40M makeover started in late January.

"So far part of the site has been cleared and work has started on the helipad, new car parks and the associated access ramps and stairs," the spokesperson said.

"Traffic islands in the main car park have also been removed in preparation for future drainage and car park work."

While roadworks continue to be undertaken, hospital visitors are asked to follow the guidance of traffic controllers.

WBHHS plans to have the main building works completed by the middle of 2018.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcdevelopment fchealth fraser coast hervey bay hospital wide bay hospital and health service

Escape the hustle of Brisbane with these top day trips

BRISBANE isn’t all about bright lights and river views, there are stacks of day trips in the Greater Brisbane region calling your name.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

New parking spots at Hervey Bay Hospital almost ready

New parking spots at Hervey Bay Hospital almost ready

Hospital visitors have been thanked for their patience while road interruptions have been taking place.

UPDATE: House wedged under overpass delays traffic

An oversized house appears to have been wedged at the overpass on the Bruce Highway in Maryborough.

It appears police have blocked one lane of traffic.

'Time to recognise our history of slave labour': Eggmolesse

Joe Eggmolesse and George Seymour discuss how the 150th anniversary of the arrival of South Sea Islanders to Maryborough should be recognised.

A meeting on the 150th anniversary will be held Saturday

DAY 4: Crews work to contain Burrum fire in national park

Fire crews prepare to enter Burrum Coast National Park to battle a blaze. The fire restarted that morning, and has burned for a total of three days.

Seven crews are currently responding to a fire near Burrum.

Local Partners

WATCH: A balloon artists brings plenty of smiles

“It’s just absolutely beautiful just seeing each one enjoy something so tiny that I’ve made."

More than 300 students will tell the tale of Robin Hood

FAIRYTALE PLAY: Fraser Coast Anglican College students will star in Robin the Hood, coming to the Brolga Theatre on March 24-25.

The musical will be performed on March 24 and 25.

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

Musical to come to life at Brolga Theatre

The wardrobe team surrounded by fabrics and accessories in the costume room at the Brolga Theatre.

Ken is no stranger to the Maryborough music scene

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

New Mary Poppins looks incredible

The first look at the Emily Blunt-led Mary Poppins is getting everyone excited

Margot Robbie lands another huge role

Actress Margot Robbie poses for photographers upon arrival at the European Premiere of Suicide Squad, at a central London cinema in Leicester Square, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2016.

AUSSIE actress is one of the hottest stars in Hollywood right now.

Kressley spills on Trump stoush

Carson Kressley pictured after his elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

CARSON Kressley opens up about Donald’s bitter stoush with Arnie.

‘Are you kidding me Channel 7?’

They literally ended the episode mid-sentence.

Why viewers are fuming over Bride and Prejudice.

Married At First Sight bride confronts sleazy groom

Cheryl confronts Andrew after finding out he trashed her behind her back.

Cheryl found out Andrew had been trashing her behind her back.

Fiery cousins lose MKR cook-off

Caitie and Demi won the sudden death cook-off and are into the next round of MKR, which begins tomorrow.

Lama and Sarah eliminated after losing cook-off to Caitie and Demi.

Record-breaking Adele driven batty by Brisbane's bugs

Adele performs at The Gabba

“They’re everywhere. They’re all trying to kill me,’’ Adele screams

ELEVATED BLOCK WITH RURAL VIEWS

21 Rural View Court, Craignish 4655

Residential Land Owner say's Bring me an Offer Buy this block and build your ... Auction in...

Owner say's Bring me an Offer Buy this block and build your new home. Interest rates have never been lower making this an ideal time This block is a generous 2509...

ROOM TO MOVE!

15 Milo Street, Wondunna 4655

House 5 3 2 Auction in...

Superb Quality Designed Home, Perfect For Spacious Family Living. The home features 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms + Study. The generously sized main features ensuite and...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE

49 Mathiesen Road, Booral 4655

House 3 1 Submit an Offer

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE Tranquil Bush Retreat Fully Renovated QLD'er 2,225m2 (approx.) Ideal for 1st home buyers Call today to inspect

EXPENSIVE WATER VIEWS - CHEAP PRICE

24 Mant Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 3 $450,000

Situated in a quiet and very desirable location, overlooking beautiful Gataker's Bay Reserve including water views. Three bedrooms two bathrooms and separate...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $468,000

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE. LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first.

Crazy good location

19 Mckean Road, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 Auction in...

One street behind best beach in Hervey Bay. 830 sqm (approx.) 24m (approx.) frontage. Run down low set Queenslander divided to 2 flats. High Density Residential...

Owner wants a sale!

117 Oleander Avenue, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 $285,000

Great central location to schools and shops. Main bedroom with ensuite. Open plan Lounge, Dining and Kitchen. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Double colour...

Motivated owner wants offers!

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 $258,000

2 Streets from beach Close to transport, shops and schools Side access to garage workshop/shed Under vendor instructions to present all offers FOR THE PRICE...

Priced to sell. Views over Great Sandy Strait. Quiet area. Close to marina.

2/16 Skinner Crescent, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 1 $250,000

Views to Fraser Island from this 2/3 bedroom duplex. Undercover parking in quiet location/ Built in robes to bedrooms, plus study / rumpus/office or 3rd bedroom.

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!