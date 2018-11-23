New car to power Ashleigh's push in junior sedans

TALENT: Rising Maryborough Speedway talent Ashleigh Moller will hit the track in a new car when she lines up in the junior sedans races. She will be up against NT champion Casey O'Connell, the driver to beat, while others like Dakota Laverty, Bryce Bayfield and Kurtis Peall are proven performers.

TALENT: Rising Maryborough Speedway talent Ashleigh Moller will hit the track in a new car when she lines up in the junior sedans races. She will be up against NT champion Casey O'Connell, the driver to beat, while others like Dakota Laverty, Bryce Bayfield and Kurtis Peall are proven performers. Matthew McInerney

JUNIORS: Ashleigh Moller will be behind the wheel of a new car when she takes on one of the state's best up-and-coming junior sedans drivers.

Ashleigh will race in the "top stars” component of the junior sedans, but for the teenager it is about practice.

"I'm going out there for a practice with the new car. It's a new season, it's a better car and we wanted to try something different and go with the Mitsubishi Lancer instead for something different,” she said.

"I've driven a charade and a Suzuki Swift before, but the charade was definitely the best. The first car was a trial.”

While the lancer had some issues at the media session on Wednesday, Ashleigh's confident the vehicle will be ready to race come Saturday night.

"I think it will go pretty well, I'm hoping for top five or top ten, but we want to get out there and trial it,” she said.

"It's the first time in a new car so we'll have fun with the other competitors.”

The hardest part of adjusting to a new car is the understanding and mastery of how it feels and handles, but she will also have to compete with other drivers who are focused on taking the chequered flag.

"The other competitors, they can be pretty tough sometimes so you have to work around that and use the techniques you've learned over the years to try to win,” she said.

"I guess the steering and the power behind the car, and coming from karts as an open wheeler, you have to turn the wheel a lot more to steer.”

Ashleigh has driven karts for the past few months, with great success, but it's back to the sedans for the speedway season.

"It's been pretty good, I won the last few meetings so that was pretty fun,” she said.

"(In the juniors), I'm not too sure. You have Dakota Laverty who is a friend of mine and is pretty good, she wins a lot of races, and there's a lot of boys out there who can drive pretty fast.

"The Australian titles are coming up in January and I'm hoping for a podium finish there so it's a lot of trial and error until then.”

NT champion Casey O'Connell will be one to watch, while locals Jaiden Torrisi, Bryce Bayfield, Kayden Swindells and James Ryan are all proven performers in the division.