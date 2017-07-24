New caretaker of Animal Refuge celebrates lifelong dream

RUNNING an animal refuge has always been a lifelong dream for Karen Lewis, but taking over the Hervey Bay Animal Refuge has given her a new outlook on life.

Ms Lewis was one of the many to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Nikenbah-based refuge on the weekend, and will continue to run the service with her husband Cary.

And she hasn't let physical or mental illnesses stop her from achieving her dream.

"Personally, it's a huge step for me, being able to take care of this facility,” she said.

"Cary and I don't see any challenge to what we're doing, it's very exciting.”

Caring for animals has always been a passion for Ms Lewis, who didn't hesitate a second at being offered to help run the facility.

She said she was "chasing her dream” with the new role at the facility.

Dozens of current and former volunteers attended the event for the unveiling of a commemorative plaque, dedicating 40 years of service to the Hervey Bay community.