Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toowoomba Hospital. July 2019
Toowoomba Hospital. July 2019 Bev Lacey
Breaking

New case of Coronavirus confirmed in Toowoomba

Tobi Loftus
by
22nd Mar 2020 4:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SEVENTH case of COVID-19 has been confirmed for the Darling Downs Health region.

Darling Downs Health took to Facebook on Sunday afternoon to confirm the case.

"Darling Downs Health has confirmed 1 new case of COVID-19 coronavirus in our health service area," a spokesperson for the service said.

"The case is being managed by the Toowoomba Hospital.

"Please limit unnecessary travel where possible and stay local as much as you can. Limit organised gatherings and visits to vulnerable people. Make sure you are adhering to the physical distancing which includes staying 1.5m away from others as much as you can.

coronaviruspromo

"We need to work together to reduce the spread and keep our communities safe."

It comes as four people were confirmed to have the virus yesterday.

According to Darling Downs Health one case was a Toowoomba couple returning from travel who are currently in self-isolation, another was a man returning from travel currently in the Toowoomba Hospital, while the third case was a returning traveller currently in self-isolation in Toowoomba.

coronavirus coronavirus toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bay plunged in darkness

        premium_icon Bay plunged in darkness

        News Hervey Bay substation unauthorised entry suspected of outage.

        Acts of kindness cut through Bay supermarket chaos

        premium_icon Acts of kindness cut through Bay supermarket chaos

        News Hervey Bay residents stepping up to help those in need in the community

        Recreational fisher fined $2600

        premium_icon Recreational fisher fined $2600

        News The man was fishing on the Susan River near Hervey Bay in February last year when...