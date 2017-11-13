Menu
New cat retreat could be coming to the Fraser Coast

CAT RETREAT: Draft designs of the proposed cat retreat in Tinana South.
CAT RETREAT: Draft designs of the proposed cat retreat in Tinana South. Contributed
Blake Antrobus
by

THERE could soon be a new place on the Fraser Coast for residents to house their feline friends.

A development application for a cat retreat in Tinana South, which could house about 60 cats, has been submitted to the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Planning documents reveal the proposed retreat would take up about 135.6sqm and have two separate accommodation areas housing about 22 cages each.

 

CAT RETREAT: Draft designs of the accommodation area for the proposed cat retreat in Tinana South.
CAT RETREAT: Draft designs of the accommodation area for the proposed cat retreat in Tinana South. Contributed

 

CAT RETREAT: Draft designs of the accommodation area for the proposed cat retreat in Tinana South.
CAT RETREAT: Draft designs of the accommodation area for the proposed cat retreat in Tinana South. Contributed

The retreat would located on the corner of Nerada Rd and Five Mile Rd East at the back of the residential property.

"It is expected that clientele will range from families, couples and retirees who value a safe and secure place for their cats to stay when needed," the documents read.

"Research suggests that the facility could be useful for the needs of travelling RV clientele who make Queensland a much-desired winter destination."

 

CAT RETREAT: A site plan of the proposed retreat.
CAT RETREAT: A site plan of the proposed retreat. Contributed

Both accommodation areas would be air-conditioned and the building would be insulated and lined to make the retreat usable all year round.

Topics:  cats fccouncil fcdevelopment fraser coast tinana

Fraser Coast Chronicle

