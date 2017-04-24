New CCTV cameras installled at Burrum Lions Park

EXTRA eyes are being placed around Burrum Heads Lions Park, as part of an initiative to boost safety around the area.

Five cameras installed in the Lions Park, will give police 360 vision of the park, boat ramp and carpark.

Councillor Rolf Light, who funded the $10,000 project from his discretionary funds, said it was about making the community safer.

"It was requested by local police,” Cr Light said.

"There has been anti-social behaviour in the area they are concerned about, like alleged vehicle break-ins, hooning (and) vandalism.

"This is about public safety across the Fraser Coast.

"Cameras and CCTV work, so that's why they're so prevalent in big cities.”

Footage from the cameras can be accessed by officers at any location and can be remote-accessed via iPad.