New CEO promises culture change for council

ONLY a few days on the job, and the council's new chief executive Ken Diehm has bold plans to transform the workforce of the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

The former CEO of Greater Geraldton in WA, who started earlier this week, said he would start developing stronger organisational values within the council as part of his plan to rework the culture within its walls.

Mr Diehm said it was part of his organisational plan for the council, which he outlined in April.

"One of the most important things to change cultures is to have values; values that determine appropriate and inappropriate behaviour, how we interact with each other," he said.

"I've made staff aware that over the next few weeks we will develop these organisational values, and once they're developed we'll hold people accountable to these values.

"So we'll hire and fire people based on the values."

BIG PLANS: New CEO of the Fraser Coast Regional Council Ken Diehm has outlined big plans for transforming staff culture. Blake Antrobus

The past few days have been a whirlwind for Mr Diehm, who has spent time familiarising himself with the new staff and the rural communities around the Fraser Coast.

He said he was aware of the issues faced by the council, citing his experience at working with the council in Greater Geraldton.

"They have similar issues; 80% of staff didn't trust the leadership in the organisation...and 70% of staff wanted change," he said.

"We've got a similar situation here, where there are some great workers but a poor culture in the organisation."

Mr Diehm said he would continue to review the organisational review of the council regarding further implementation of the company values.

But within six months, he wanted to see the organisation being "more productive and efficient" and being a place where people "enjoyed working."