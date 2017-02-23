New chair means family member can stay with patient

WENDY Tong loves helping out her community.

The Maryborough woman operates the Hospital Café in Walker St and is a long-time supporter of Lifeline, raising money to help support and train the organisation's volunteers.

But recently she decided she wanted to assist the Maryborough Hospital Auxiliary as well, which she says does a terrific job for the community.

After consulting with the group, they decided to try to raise $2000 for a chair that would transform into a bed, which would allow a family member to stay with a patient overnight.

To raise the money, Wendy and the group held bake sales, had donation tins and raffles, contributions from local businesses and a book sale, with members of the community donating the books to sell.

Wendy said the book sale played a huge role in raising the money.

"We couldn't do it without our customers - it blows me away how generous they are," she said.

While Wendy regularly raises money for Lifeline, she said $2000 was a bigger goal than usual and it took a bit of time.

But she said it was definitely worth it.

Malcolm Finlayson from Maryborough Hospital said it was a lovely piece of equipment that was completely washable and would serve the hospital well.

Now Wendy is turning her focus to the not-for-profit group Maryborough Gym Sports, which needs a safety fence to keep children who visit the centre away from the road.

Pat Consen from Lifeline said the funding helped the Maryborough group deliver their service.

She said the ongoing donations from the community and the Hospital Café were invaluable as the group focussed on suicide prevention and offering crisis support in the Maryborough community.