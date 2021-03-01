Menu
Maryborough RSL President Paul Coleman outside the entrance to the club Photo: Cody Fox/ File
Community

New chapter for Coast club gets green light

Stuart Fast
1st Mar 2021 1:45 PM
At the latest AGM, the members of the Maryborough RSL have voted to split the commercial arm of the club away from sub-branch activities.

RSL Sub-branch president Paul Coleman said the most successful RSL clubs had separate companies running the club and sub-branch and that was the model the Maryborough club was moving to.

“We’ll be putting in a commercial board of local business people to run the club,” he said.

“The Sub-branch will continue to own the building and lease it to the club, it’ll give the Sub-branch a secure income.

“It puts it along a more secure long term footing and the club can run on commercial lines, at the moment it’s a little restricted in what it can do.”

Mr Coleman said the Sub-branch would still focus on serving the veteran community in Maryborough.

“More than 60,000 soldiers have served since the Vietnam War in theatres overseas, so there will always be a requirement for an RSL to look after them and their welfare,” he said.

“The Maryborough RSL will be able to concentrate more on the welfare of returned soldiers.

“Hopefully sometime in the second half of the year, we’ll get the new club up and running.”

Mr Coleman also confirmed the Maryborough RSL would host an Anzac Day march this year.

“We will be having a dawn service, main service at 9:30 and a limited march for servicemen and ex servicemen only.”

