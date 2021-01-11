New Bay childcare centre to have play-based learning focus

A new childcare centre is opening its doors in Urangan.

A new childcare centre has opened in Hervey Bay, with a focus on play-based learning.

TG's Child Care is a family-owned and operated long day care and kindergarten, licensed for 73 places for children aged six weeks to six years.

TG's Child Care owners Trevor and Gayle Kee moved to Hervey Bay 12 months ago. Supported by local trades, they have refurbished the existing Urangan centre at 61 Miller St and given it a complete makeover.

Open from 6.30am to 6.30pm Monday to Friday, TG's Child Care's philosophy of learning through play aligns with a forthcoming Federal Government review of Australia's early learning framework that's expected to endorse curriculums of play-based learning for babies, toddlers and preschoolers, instead of rote-based learning.

The review, using latest research on children's brain development, will advocate the use of play for effective learning of language, co-operation, science and the fundamentals of numeracy, encouraging children to be active and hands-on; to explore and be curious.

"This is exactly our philosophy of learning for young children and it's at the heart of everything we do," Ms Kee said.

"TG's Child Care is a friendly, nurturing and educational environment and a fun place to be.

"It's a family-friendly environment, embracing and celebrating cultural diversity and inclusivity, where all children and families feel welcome at all times in an environment that is rich in love, care and respect."

TG's Child Care has five other centres in New South Wales, as well as its Urangan centre.

TG's Child Care Urangan is currently rated "Exceeding" in assessments by the Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority, the independent national authority that assists governments in administering the National Quality Framework for children's education and care.

The new Urangan service is offering play dates for children to experience the new service.

To register for a play date, please register online here or call 4184 2282.