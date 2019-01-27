New citizens find place to call home on Fraser Coast

CELEBRATING AUSTRALIA DAY AT THE BROLGA: New Australian citizens Samitha, 8, Saliya, Chandrika and Mahen, 13, Ovitigalage after the ceremony.

AFTER moving from town-to-town for the last eight years, Saliya Ovitigalage and his family now have a new place to call home.

The Sri Lanka-born doctor and his family were among 30 people welcomed as new Australian citizens at the Brolga Theatre on Saturday.

A packed crowd gathered in the auditorium to celebrate the newcomers and congratulate the Australia Day Award winners.

Mr Ovitigalage, who spent years travelling between Geelong, the Gold Coast and Brisbane before settling on the Fraser Coast in 2015, said his family were honoured to be recognised by the community.

"I feel from now on I'm fully part of this community,” Mr Ovitigalage said.

"We really like the slow-going way of the Fraser Coast, here the people are friendly and it's like a village.”

Greig Bolderrow, a well-known radio personality, tourism representative and local historian, received the Citizen of the Year award for his tireless efforts in the community.

Mr Bolderrow said the region had a bright future ahead.

"I have watched the Fraser Coast go through lots of ups and lots of downs, but right now we seem to be doing something right,” Mr Bolderrow said. "There is a vibe of positivity. Lets all ride that positivity and push this great area... to even greater heights.”

As a testament to their athletic endeavours, sport award winners Hannah Karrasch and Kym Lingard were away representing the Fraser Coast in their sporting fields.