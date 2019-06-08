SPECIAL MOMENT: New classrooms blessed at Hervey Bay school

CELEBRATIONS and prayers were held at Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School yesterday as the new classrooms and refurbished administration buildings finally opened.

The event was eagerly anticipated as the opening of the buildings had been set for the end of last year.

But setbacks meant the buildings were officially opened yesterday.

Assistant principal Christina Poletto said the new classrooms were modern spaces and the children were loving the experience of learning in them.

"There was great anticipation and the children absolutely love them," she said.

She said the school's classrooms had been in need of an upgrade as some of them were more than 35 years old.

Ms Poletto said the new classrooms were contemporary learning spaces with lots of different places for individuals to sit and learn as well as space for group activities.

Parish priest Regimon Gervasis was on hand to bless the McAuley building yesterday.

Principal Nathan Wilson thanked the workers, architects, the Catholic parish and everyone who had a hand in making the new buildings a reality.

Also on hand to see the buildings opened were Hinkler MP Keith Pitt and member for Hervey Bay Ted Sorensen.

Mr Pitt gave the school new flags to mark the occasion.

"It's great to be at such a great community school," he said.