New clubhouse to be built at Coast sports precinct

A new clubhouse is being built at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct, providing space for two more sporting clubs and facilities for use during major events.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders welcomed the new development which will benefit Oz Tag players and Fraser Coast Cycling.

“Across the region we’re seeing the Palaszczuk Government work with the Fraser Coast Regional Council to deliver better facilities and employ more locals,” Mr Saunders said.

“The Sports and Recreation Precinct has been such a success for the region, bringing people together when we need it most.

“Early works will start in April, and that can’t come soon enough so we can get locals employed as soon as possible.

“Hopefully this project will help our local teams to be more competitive and we can see some more homegrown stars.”

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the sports precinct was providing local residents with access to new high-quality sporting fields and helping to attract events which bring more visitors to the region.

“It’s now two years since the sports precinct opened and it’s been heartening to see how local netball, football and OzTag players have embraced the new facilities,” he said.

“We are continuing to make improvements at the precinct, with new lights installed at two fields last year and three new fields to be completed later this year.

“Council has now awarded the tender to Ausco Modular to develop a community club house that will provide office and storage space for the Fraser Coast Cycling Club and Oztag Hervey Bay, along with a new first aid room, kiosk, umpires’ room and additional showers, toilets and change rooms.

“This will be the third club house at the precinct, with both Hervey Bay Netball and Football Hervey Bay also having their own club houses.”

The community club house is being developed with the support of a $1.1 million grant through the State Government’s COVID Works for Queensland funding program.

Site preparation will begin in April with the club house expected to be operational by late June.

Cr Seymour said the council would begin engaging with the community in coming months on the vision and priorities for stage two of the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct.

“Sport and recreation helps build stronger, healthier, happier and safer communities,” he said.

“While sport keeps us physically active, it also keeps us socially connected. It is where lasting memories are made and fond friendships formed.

“The completion of stage one of the sports precinct was a significant milestone, but it’s also the first step in a long journey.

“This precinct will grow as our community grows.

“It’s an investment for now and it’s an investment for the future of Fraser Coast sport, leisure and entertainment.”

