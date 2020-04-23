New Coast councillor ‘proud to be part of the team’

STAYING SAFE: Social distancing measures were in place for the post-election meeting of the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

THE post-election meeting of the Fraser Coast Regional Council gave each councillor the chance to reflect on the contribution they want to make to the region.

It also allowed the achievements of former councillors Anne Maddern, Rolf Light and Stuart Taylor to be acknowledged.

New Division 5 councillor Jade Wellings said she was proud to be part of the team.

Reflecting on his re-election, Division 1 councillor James Hansen said he had considered not running again before changing his mind.

Division 4 councillor Daniel Sanderson said he was humbled to be there representing the community.

He said the councillors should never forget who they were serving.

“We are governing an incredible organisation,”

. New Division 2 Councillor Phil Truscott said his overall aim was to make the Fraser Coast a better place to live.