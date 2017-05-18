New coffee house open in Maryborough's Adelaide St

AS HER councillor husband works to fill Maryborough's vacant CBD shop fronts, Sotik Sanderson is bringing a little piece of Adelaide St back to life.



The entrepreneur mum and wife of Division 4 Councillor Daniel Sanderson is the proud owner of the newest business on the block - a slick coffee house.



As the name suggests, Open City Espresso Sessions Style will serve up your favourite hot brews while offering a range of clothes and accessories.



Cr Sanderson said he was very supportive of his wife's new business and the couple was pleased with the positive community response they had received so far.



Sotik's store does not fall under the Celebrate Maryborough incentive, which links property owners with entrepreneurs and artists looking to trial start-up businesses.



It has however inspired at least two other women to set up neighbouring shop fronts which will open in coming weeks.



The cafe is open Monday to Saturday from 6am to 11am.



Visit the Open City Espresso Sessions Style Facebook page for more.





