‘New’ Coles packaging angers shoppers

An infuriated shopper has taken to Facebook to rant about the supermarket giant’s new vacuum-sealed packaging, calling it “impossible”.

An infuriated shopper has taken to Facebook to rant about the supermarket giant’s new vacuum-sealed packaging, calling it “impossible”.

Frustrated shoppers have hit out over Coles' vacuum-sealed meat saying the plastic packaging is "almost impossible" to open.

One customer recently took to the Aussie supermarket giant's Facebook page to vent about how much trouble they'd recently had trying to open their scotch fillet steak - and were appealing for help.

As well a sharing a snap of their meat, they explained the many ways they'd tried to open the tightly sealed food.

"Any tips on opening these new hard plastic vacuum sealed meat packages?" asked the upset shopper.

"I tried with scissors and it's almost impossible. The plastic is sealed right up the edge of the meat, so can't just cut around the clear plastic parts, have to go right up to the meat.

The annoyed shopper shared this photo to Coles’ Facebook page and said their meat was sealed so tightly, they couldn’t open it. Picture: Facebook/Coles

"The plastic edges become really sharp. Appreciate any tips."

Customers who had come up against the same problem on another post on Coles' Facebook page also pointed out the perils of the inflexible packaging.

"I really like your steaks but unfortunately I can't get into the packet," one wrote.

Another said they were concerned older people might slip and cut themselves, especially if they suffered stiffness.

"For older folk with arthritic hands it's near impossible to get into," another said.

Shoppers say Coles’ new vacuum packaging could potentially be a hazard to older people with arthritic hands. Picture: Supplied

Shoppers in another post said not only was the new packaging difficult to open, it was also more wasteful.

One person said while they applauded the store for its bring-your-own shopping bags initiative, extra packaging on meat was "madness".

"A tiny piece of steak on this packing with NO recycling symbol?' an annoyed customer asked.

"Tiny little steak and massive plastic packaging - c'mon Coles you can do better than that," said another.

As well as being difficult to open, the excessive packaging is confusing Coles shoppers. Picture: Facebook/Coles

While some expressed their annoyance, others offered Coles suggestions for how they might

improve the packaging.

"Any chance of an opening pull strip built into the packaging?" one asked.

A Coles spokesperson told news.com.au the supermarket had used vacuum-sealed packaging for their meat ranges for the past five years, a process that improves the "tenderness".

"Coles has used vacuum-sealed packaging for our popular Coles Finest and Graze fresh meat ranges for the past five years," they said.

"This packaging increases the tenderness of the beef and lamb, which improves the eating quality.

"Coles values customer feedback and we are reviewing how we package the meat to make it easier for customers to open, including easy-peel options and introducing cardboard into the packaging."

The supermarket spokesperson also pointed out both Aldi and Woolworths used similar types of packaging for their meat.