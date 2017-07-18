New community bank eyes spot in Maryborough

Branch Manager Tim Evans with Alex Kruger and Kylie Hammond at the Hervey Bay Community Bank Branch of Bendigo Bank .

AS THE closure of Maryborough's Suncorp branch draws closer, a different bank is offering to fill the void.

Bendigo Bank's Hervey Bay Community Branch, run by a local board of Fraser Coast businessmen and women, has expressed interest in expanding it's over-the-counter services to the Heritage City.

Branch manager Tim Evans said the plan was to have a full branch operating out of the heritage city.

"Suncorp has been in Maryborough for a long period of time and one of the greatest issues with banks is they look at services from a financial perspective,” Mr Evans said.

"As a community branch, 80% we make from every dollar goes back into the Fraser Coast.

"It's front of mind for us to find a way to get into town, to continue these services.”

Mr Evans said there would need to be strong community support for the branch to retain a permanent position in Maryborough.

Suncorp customers can use Bendigo ATMs free of charge and access financial advice.