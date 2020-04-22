New community care organisation in Hervey Bay

Churches unite – (Front) Sue Ellis from Churches of Christ. (Middle) (L) Jo Lambden from Hervey Bay Baptist Church and Carol Yates from WeCare2 New Life Christian Church. (Back) (L) Peter Ford from Bayside Christian Church, Ray Grangakis from Hervey Bay Baptist Church, Peter Funke from Liberty Counselling and Andrew Crighton from Hervey Bay Church of Christ. Photo: Cody Fox

HERVEY BAY Combined Christian Churches is a new community program for residents.

Chairwoman of the organisation Sue Ellis said the group was a coming together of Hervey Bay’s Christian churches to provide a united approach to pastoral care.

“For locals, by locals,” Ms Ellis said. “Why have a fractured approach,” and said a united approach would serve the community better, instead of churches simply tending to their own parishioners.

The organisation offers a new combined care line, where residents who are feeling overwhelmed can talk to someone who cares about their issues and problems.

The phone line has four experienced counsellors operating the pastoral care call service and the organisation has recently set up their website.

To contact the Hervey Bay Combined Christian Churches care line, call: 1300 711 311