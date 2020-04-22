Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Churches unite – (Front) Sue Ellis from Churches of Christ. (Middle) (L) Jo Lambden from Hervey Bay Baptist Church and Carol Yates from WeCare2 New Life Christian Church. (Back) (L) Peter Ford from Bayside Christian Church, Ray Grangakis from Hervey Bay Baptist Church, Peter Funke from Liberty Counselling and Andrew Crighton from Hervey Bay Church of Christ. Photo: Cody Fox
Churches unite – (Front) Sue Ellis from Churches of Christ. (Middle) (L) Jo Lambden from Hervey Bay Baptist Church and Carol Yates from WeCare2 New Life Christian Church. (Back) (L) Peter Ford from Bayside Christian Church, Ray Grangakis from Hervey Bay Baptist Church, Peter Funke from Liberty Counselling and Andrew Crighton from Hervey Bay Church of Christ. Photo: Cody Fox
News

New community care organisation in Hervey Bay

Stuart Fast
22nd Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERVEY BAY Combined Christian Churches is a new community program for residents.

Chairwoman of the organisation Sue Ellis said the group was a coming together of Hervey Bay’s Christian churches to provide a united approach to pastoral care.

“For locals, by locals,” Ms Ellis said. “Why have a fractured approach,” and said a united approach would serve the community better, instead of churches simply tending to their own parishioners.

The organisation offers a new combined care line, where residents who are feeling overwhelmed can talk to someone who cares about their issues and problems.

The phone line has four experienced counsellors operating the pastoral care call service and the organisation has recently set up their website.

To contact the Hervey Bay Combined Christian Churches care line, call: 1300 711 311

christian church community organisations hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Torquay rape suspect ordered to surrender passport

        premium_icon Torquay rape suspect ordered to surrender passport

        News Foreign national facing rape and sexual assault charges makes first appearance in Hervey Bay court

        Fraser Coast resident mourns Canada’s loss

        premium_icon Fraser Coast resident mourns Canada’s loss

        Crime Local resident devasted by Canadian mass shooting

        Patient rushed to hospital with suspected snake bite

        premium_icon Patient rushed to hospital with suspected snake bite

        Breaking The incident happened on the Esplanade

        SAD LOSS: Much-loved Fraser Coast doctor mourned

        premium_icon SAD LOSS: Much-loved Fraser Coast doctor mourned

        News The much-loved Fraser Coast doctor died on Saturday