Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BOUNCING BACK: Hervey Bay Hurricanes player Inga Young is excited to hit the court.
BOUNCING BACK: Hervey Bay Hurricanes player Inga Young is excited to hit the court. Matthew McInerney
Basketball

New competition to drive basketball's future

Matthew McInerney
by
9th Mar 2018 7:00 PM

WHEN Inga Young and her Hervey Bay Hurricanes step on court today it will mark a major step towards the rise of basketball in Wide Bay.

The Hurricanes will play against teams from Noosa, Bundaberg, Gympie and Gladstone in a tournament at Bundy Basketball Stadium, in what is a precursor to bigger and better things for the sport.

Plans for the first Central Queensland Basketball League are well underway, with representatives from each competing team as well as possible 2019 entrants Maryborough and Emerald to meet at the tournament.

A league, to be played later this year, will feature mens' and womens' teams from Hervey Bay, Gladstone, Bundaberg, and Gympie.

The structure will be decided by team delegates, but Hervey Bay Basketball Association president Glenn Jordan said it was a major step in the right direction.

"We've been chasing something for a few years to try to get going in our region, which is going to help Gympie, Maryborough and Gladstone,” Jordan said.

"We're all at that similar point, we're struggling to get decent competition.”

For players like Young, who has played basketball for about 20 years, and her Hurricanes teammates, the carnival is simply about playing the sport she loves.

But the competition could have a far greater impact, as the Hurricanes' focus on building juniors has led to a downturn in the number of senior players.

It could also lead to an improvement in junior numbers as it will finally establish a pathway to senior basketball. Players who excel at a junior level can represent Hervey Bay until they reach the under-17s.

After that, there local options are non-existent.

Jordan said the Bundy Basketball Stadium event could be the spark to reinvigorate the sport.

"I think for the men it's been declining as we've built juniors,” Jordan said.

"We've focused on them a lot, so it will be good to give the men's and the women's comp, which is growing really well at the moment, it'll be good to get back and get it up and running again.”

fcsport
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Lawyer says bail conditions too troubling for drug offender

Lawyer says bail conditions too troubling for drug offender

Crime 'She was subject to a fairly onerous reporting regime, of three times a week.'

Latest section of Coast Rail Trail completed

Latest section of Coast Rail Trail completed

News The work took more than eight months.

PREDICTION: NRL season is hard to pick

PREDICTION: NRL season is hard to pick

Rugby League Newcastle Knights will be the big movers in a tough NRL season.

Ian just wants to pat best mate again after serious crash

Ian just wants to pat best mate again after serious crash

Community The crash left the man a quadriplegic.

Local Partners