New competition to drive basketball's future

WHEN Inga Young and her Hervey Bay Hurricanes step on court today it will mark a major step towards the rise of basketball in Wide Bay.

The Hurricanes will play against teams from Noosa, Bundaberg, Gympie and Gladstone in a tournament at Bundy Basketball Stadium, in what is a precursor to bigger and better things for the sport.

Plans for the first Central Queensland Basketball League are well underway, with representatives from each competing team as well as possible 2019 entrants Maryborough and Emerald to meet at the tournament.

A league, to be played later this year, will feature mens' and womens' teams from Hervey Bay, Gladstone, Bundaberg, and Gympie.

The structure will be decided by team delegates, but Hervey Bay Basketball Association president Glenn Jordan said it was a major step in the right direction.

"We've been chasing something for a few years to try to get going in our region, which is going to help Gympie, Maryborough and Gladstone,” Jordan said.

"We're all at that similar point, we're struggling to get decent competition.”

For players like Young, who has played basketball for about 20 years, and her Hurricanes teammates, the carnival is simply about playing the sport she loves.

But the competition could have a far greater impact, as the Hurricanes' focus on building juniors has led to a downturn in the number of senior players.

It could also lead to an improvement in junior numbers as it will finally establish a pathway to senior basketball. Players who excel at a junior level can represent Hervey Bay until they reach the under-17s.

After that, there local options are non-existent.

Jordan said the Bundy Basketball Stadium event could be the spark to reinvigorate the sport.

"I think for the men it's been declining as we've built juniors,” Jordan said.

"We've focused on them a lot, so it will be good to give the men's and the women's comp, which is growing really well at the moment, it'll be good to get back and get it up and running again.”