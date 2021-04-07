New council score card revealed for Coast

Hundreds of Fraser Coast residents who have interacted with the Fraser Coast Regional Council over the past three months will be surveyed about their experiences.

CEO Ken Diehm said the council was committed to delivering the best possible services to the community and had engaged a market research company to survey residents to understand how it was performing in comparison to other councils across Australia.

“The council delivers a broad range of services to the community, ranging from water supply and waste collection through to maintaining parks and playgrounds, assessing development applications and responding to animal management issues,” he said.

“Our community is central to everything we do and we have engaged independent market researchers CSBA to do a customer experience survey to ensure we are delivering the best possible service and meeting the needs of the community.

“It will be entirely optional for those contacted to participate in the survey but we encourage residents to take part as the feedback provided will help us to help you.

“The survey will not only identify areas for improvement, it will help us benchmark our performance in comparison to councils across the country.”

Mr Diehm said the council received almost 100,000 calls last financial year and almost 25,000 people attended the council’s customer service centres in Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Tiaro.

“The council aims to action 80 per cent of requests at the first point of contact as part of our Customer Experience Charter,” he said.

“Almost a quarter of the calls we receive relate to rates payments and inquiries, while 11 per cent are animal related, 10 per cent are about waste issues, about six per cent are water related and five per cent are development inquiries.”

Fraser Coast residents and visitors can get in touch with the council in a range of ways, in person at the Customer Service centres, over the phone on 1300 79 49 29, via email at enquiry@frasercoast.qld.gov.au.