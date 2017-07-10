New courses at USC Fraser Coast to keep the locals

PATHWAYS: Josh Thomas weighs up his further study options at the USC Fraser Coast Campus oepn day.

ENVIRONMENTAL studies and business are two subjects Josh Thomas is passionate about.

And with new courses from USC Fraser Coast, he's able to keep his study options open for the future.

Mr Thomas was one of about 100 students who attended the USC Open Day on Saturday, taking the opportunity to learn about the scope of the campus' new courses.

The campus recently added courses of environmental science and dual secondary education and science.

For Mr Thomas, who is currently studying accounting, the new environmental science course means he can keep his options of further study open without having to move out of the region.

"It's something I'd already had my mind on one day progressing with,” Mr Thomas said.

"Now that I have my driver's licence, it allows me to move around on my own terms.

"I would probably look for an income stream near where I could study, or just do it online.”

USC marketing director Karyn Brinkley said the new courses were about letting students keep their family connections in the region.

I'm studying business and marketing. I'm thinking of foreign tourism or maybe working at a tourism firm. - Beau Ivey Blake Antrobus