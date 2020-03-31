New COVID-19 case for Mackay

This brings the total to six coronavirus cases in the Mackay District and comes as six flights into the region have been flagged on the growing number of public alerts as the state battles the virus crisis. Photo: David Crosling

A sixth person had tested positive for COVID-19 in the Mackay district.

The person had returned to the region from an overseas trip and had been quarantined in their home since their arrival back.

The patient is currently being cared for in hospital and are in a stable condition.

Mackay Hospital and Health Service has said that people who still need to attend the hospitals were assured that it remains completely safe to do so, even though there are admitted patients with COVID-19.

This comes as six flights into the region have also been flagged on the growing number of public alerts as the state battles the virus crisis.

It is not known if the latest case is linked to any of the three flights, linked to Mackay and Whitsunday Coast Airport, which were recently added to Queensland Health's contact tracing list.

Some passengers on Emirates flight EK5901 from Brisbane to Mackay on March 18 will need to self-isolate for 14 days and will be urged to contact a doctor immediately if unwell.

Virgin flight VA1115 from Brisbane to Proserpine on March 20 and Virgin flight VA1118 from Proserpine to Brisbane on March 22 have also been highlighted.

Contact tracing is under way for some passengers on that flight - they are advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

The latest case comes less than a week since the last positive COVID-19 case.

Proserpine Hospital is treating the region's fifth confirmed coronavirus patient who had returned home from an overseas trip.

A Mackay couple, who were the region's third and fourth cases, were hospitalised after returning home from an international holiday.

It is understood they self-isolated immediately and on becoming unwell followed the recommended protocols in contacting a doctor for safe testing, which returned positive results.

They were moved to Mackay Base Hospital for treatment.

A Mackay couple were treated at Mackay Base Hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Picture: Tony Martin

Last week, Dawson MP George Christensen said the couple "did the right thing" and followed all health procedures, unlike a 37-year-old infected UK tourist who was the region's first positive case.

The backpacker was found relaxing on a beach in Hamilton Island days after being tested for COVID-19 in Sydney where she was told to self-isolate for 14 days.

After being released from Mackay Base Hospital Amy Bowley was in hot water.

She was held at a detention centre and will be booted out of the country for defying quarantine orders.

"It really does show a lack of respect for Australian laws," Mr Christensen said.

"The book should be thrown at her."

Her travelling companion, who was removed from the island on the same day, also tested positive and was the region's second confirmed case.

