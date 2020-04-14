New COVID-19 case in Wide Bay

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the Wide Bay region. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

THERE is a new case of COVID-19 in the Wide Bay health region.

Queensland Health confirmed 11 new cases in the state, including one in Bundaberg.

This brought the state’s total confirmed tally of coronavirus infections to 998.

A total 24 of those were in the Wide Bay.

Of the 15 active local cases, eight are in Hervey Bay and seven in Bundaberg.

Nine recoveries and no deaths have been recorded in the region.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said contact tracing was underway.

“We are directly contacting people considered to be at risk,” she said.

Meanwhile, Hervey Bay’s fever clinic is now operational at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct.

The clinic, which offers drive-through testing, will operate from 11am until 7.30pm daily.

Walk-in testing is also available.

Arrangements at the Maryborough Hospital fever clinic remain unchanged.

It will also operate between 11am and 7.30pm.

Queensland Health reiterated the majority of coronavirus cases are from patients who travelled overseas or had direct contact with someone who had travelled abroad.

Communities were urged to play their part in reducing the spread of the deadly virus by following strict social distancing rules and regulations around public gatherings.