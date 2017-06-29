New Crime Stoppers committee welcomes new members

WOULD you like to solve crimes and keep the community safe?

A Crime Stoppers committee has formed in Hervey Bay and two-months in, 25 volunteers have joined with new members still welcome.

Wide Bay Burnett District Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford has been in the police force for more than 30 years and knows the value of community support.

He says the group, which meets monthly, is now working on promoting Crime Stoppers to the public.

"Community involvement plays a major part in solving and preventing crimes," Insp Pettiford said.

"At the time, a small piece of information could seem not important but when pieced together with other information, it could solve a crime.

"We're developing a strong support group of volunteers, backed by sponsorship, and are looking for more to join.

Maryborough also has a Crime Stoppers committee which has been running for 25 years.

If you would like to join either of the groups, contact your local police station and leave your details.

Crime Stoppers allows people to anonymously report crime or suspicious activity.

Call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.