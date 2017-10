Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

A CROCODILE has been spotted near Tinana Creek, with wildlife officers searching the area in the days after the sighting was reported.

The crocodile was seen in the Mary River on September 21.

Following the report, wildlife officers did a spotlight survey of the area between the Lamington Bridge and Brothers Island to search for the reptile.

The survey found no sign of a crocodile and no further reports have been received.

The public can report crocodile sightings on 1300 130 372.