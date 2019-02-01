Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sharks coach John Morris, pictured with new recruit Josh Morris. Picture: Toby Zerna
Sharks coach John Morris, pictured with new recruit Josh Morris. Picture: Toby Zerna
Rugby League

Morris eyes hot Sharks start: ‘I know what success looks like’

by MICHAEL CARAYANNIS
1st Feb 2019 10:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW Cronulla boss John Morris has identified a top-four finish as the goal as he takes charge as the youngest coach in the NRL.

Morris was on Friday morning officially unveiled as new Cronulla coach on a three-year deal, replacing premiership-winning mentor Shane Flanagan.

The 38-year-old was given the interim role earlier this year.

"It is a dream of mine," Morris said.

"I have been busy preparing the team for round one.

"We are charging ahead. We are busy preparing. I'm looking forward to a huge year ahead for the Cronulla Sharks.

"On the back of 300 games, I've had some wonderful coaches.

John Morris has been officially unveiled as Cronulla’s new coach. Picture: Dylan Robinson
John Morris has been officially unveiled as Cronulla’s new coach. Picture: Dylan Robinson

"In 2012-13 when I was playing, I did my masters in coaching. I believe I have something to offer. It came earlier than what people may have expected.

"I believe I have the backing of the players. I believe in myself and this club.

"I know what success looks like."

Every game of every round of the NRL Telstra Premiership LIVE with no ad-breaks during play. SIGN UP NOW!

More Stories

Show More
john morris new cronulla sharks nrl shane flanagan
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    New warning for $2 billion My Health Record

    premium_icon New warning for $2 billion My Health Record

    Health NOW 22 million Australians will have My Health Record — but most medical specialists can’t use it and cybersecurity experts have issued a new warning.

    • 1st Feb 2019 2:34 PM
    Squeezing in a break to help community

    premium_icon Squeezing in a break to help community

    Community Fraser Coast businessmen donate

    • 1st Feb 2019 2:11 PM
    First of 67 trains to be repaired arrives at Downer

    premium_icon First of 67 trains to be repaired arrives at Downer

    Community Sneak peek into six-year project

    • 1st Feb 2019 1:51 PM
    GRAPHIC: CCTV of deadly attack on kangaroo joey

    premium_icon GRAPHIC: CCTV of deadly attack on kangaroo joey

    News Sanctuary staff are at the Maryborough courthouse for the sentence