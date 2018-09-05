New CT service at Maryborough Hospital

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service (from left) Fraser Coast director of medical imaging Jason Whelan, member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders, WBHHS chief executive Adrian Pennington and board member Simone Xouris at the official opening of the CT scanner at the Maryborough Hospital.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service (from left) Fraser Coast director of medical imaging Jason Whelan, member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders, WBHHS chief executive Adrian Pennington and board member Simone Xouris at the official opening of the CT scanner at the Maryborough Hospital. Boni Holmes

A HALF-million dollar investment has been injected into the Maryborough Hospital with the official opening of its new CT scanner.

The state-of-the-art equipment is a game changer for patients according to WBHHS chief executive Adrian Pennington. "Last year we transferred more than 500 patients from Maryborough to Hervey Bay which was an inconvenience to most patients," Mr Pennington said. "It is essential for the patients and the medical staff to have this equipment."

Inpatients and low-risk emergency patients are already using the CT service, while patients requiring urgent diagnostics for more complex conditions will continue to be transferred to Hervey Bay Hospital due to the additional clinical support they require. Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board chair Peta Jamieson said the new CT Scanner at Maryborough Hospital lessened the need for patients to travel or transfer to other health facilities, reducing clinical risk and leading to more timely diagnostics and treatment.

"This critical new piece of equipment is not only more convenient and efficient for our staff and patients, but importantly it leads to better clinical outcomes," Ms Jamieson said.

"Previously all Maryborough patients requiring a CT scan had to be transported to Hervey Bay Hospital or St Stephen's in Maryborough, which not only carries some clinical risk but is also costly because we rely on the Queensland Ambulance Service to carry out those transfers.

"The majority of these patients will now be able to receive their key diagnostic testing at Maryborough Hospital instead of travelling to undertake the required scans. Over time we will also make a significant financial saving that we can reinvest into other aspects of patient care."

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said it was a major step forward for Maryborough and improving our health system.

"It is about health care and minimising those trips to Hervey Bay and saving money," Bruce said.

"I couldn't ask for a better team to help me as the State member."