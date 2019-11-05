Menu
GenesisCare Hervey Bay - (L) Prof. Bryan Burmeister (Reg. Medical Dir.), patient Lenard Field and radiation therapist Gemma Wheeler with the Elekta Linear Accelerator.
News

New cutting-edge lung cancer treatment in Coast

Jessica Lamb
5th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
Subscriber only

"NOT too many people can say they got a second chance at life and I did."

Sitting in the waiting room of Hervey Bay's Genesis Care, Hervey Bay grandfather Lenard Field credits his 'second chance' with a new lung cancer treatment now available in the Fraser Coast.

Mr Field had already battled bowel and liver cancer, when told last year the cancer had spread to his lungs.

He was told it was terminal.

When his tumour didn't respond to chemotherapy and quadrupled in size, he was referred to try Stereotactic Ablative Body Radiotherapy.

The treatment uses the radiation machines, Elekta Linear Accelerators, at Genesis Care to precisely target tumours without severe side effects.

GenesisCare Hervey Bay - (L) radiation therapist Gemma Wheeler, Prof. Bryan Burmeister (Reg. Medical Dir.) and patient Lenard Field with the Elekta Linear Accelerator.
Genesis Care regional medical director Professor Bryan Burmeister said before launching SABR in the Wide Bay in September, patients had to travel to Brisbane.

"This treatment prolongs life and at times even saves lives," he said.

"So far five people have been treated on the Fraser Coast with another four booked in before Christmas. Patients can be referred from a GP or another specialist."

Four-dimensional CT scans show how far the cancer moves when the patient breathes in order to target the area.

Mr Field said it took five half-hour sessions for his tumour to disappear.

"I didn't feel a thing and the only side effect was I was a little tired after," he said.

"I would have gone to Brisbane so having one here saved time, money and exhaustion.

"Medicare covered all of my treatment.

"I still have a few ongoing problems ... but I deal with them as they come. I haven't given up yet."

cancer cancer treatment fchealth fraser coast genesis care hervey bay lung cancer
Fraser Coast Chronicle

