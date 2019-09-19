NEW DATA: Fraser Coast's top emergency room complaints

SUICIDAL thoughts are one of the main reasons people go to Maryborough's Emergency Department, new data reveals.

Statistics released by Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service gave a snapshot of health issues in the region.

The data outlined the most common diagnoses of presentations to Wide Bay emergency departments throughout August.

Viral infections topped the list at each hospital, with abdominal pain and injuries also featured.

"Suicidal ideation" was the fourth most common diagnosis at Maryborough Hospital.

Over the month there were 11,062 presentations across the region, which was a 10 per cent increase on the same month in 2018.

This figure included 3558 presentations at Hervey Bay Hospital in August and the top five diagnoses were:

Viral infection - 102 Minor head injury - 92 Upper respiratory tract infection - 89 Possible cardiac chest pain 88 Urinary tract infection - 50

At Maryborough Hospital, the top five were:

Viral infection - 68 Upper respiratory tract infection - 58 Possible cardiac chest pain - 41 Suicidal ideation - 36 Acute abdominal pain - 31

Of the 4553 presentations at Bundaberg Hospital, with the five most common diagnoses being:

Upper respiratory tract infection - 178 Possible cardiac chest pain - 156 Viral infection - 121 Lower abdominal pain - 103 Ankle sprains/strains - 64

WBHHS Chief Executive Adrian Pennington said the data showed emergency department teams needed to be highly-skilled clinicians who couldhandle the broad variety of illnesses, injuries and conditions.

"The most common diagnoses at our various emergency departments reveal that scope of work, from upper respiratory issues to head injuries, and from urinary tract infections to chest pains. Anything can come through the door at any time," he said.

"Even when put together, the top five diagnoses at any of our hospitals are only a small percentage of the overall presentation number - proving how diverse the range of presentations are that our clinicians see every day."

Despite the 10 per cent year-on-year presentation numbers, including an 18 per cent increase in the most urgent Category 1 patients and a 22 per cent increase in Category 2 patients, WBHHS emergency departments continued to perform strongly during August, Mr Pennington said.

The median waiting time was 18 minutes across the district and 78 per cent of patients were either discharged or admitted within four hours of arriving.