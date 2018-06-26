New date set for scuttling of Tobruk

A NEW date has been set for the scuttling of the ex-HMAS Tobruk out of the Port of Bundaberg.

Scuttling is expected to go ahead this Friday, June 29 about 10am however this is subject to weather conditions and wildlife sightings.

The wreck was due to be scuttled on June 19 however due to unfavourable weather conditions, was forced to be postponed indefinitely.

Scuttling is expected to take about one hour however travel time to the site could take up to an hour and a half from the Fraser Coast, according to a spokeswoman from Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service.

The actual site positioned about 25 nautical miles from Hervey Bay and 22 nautical miles from Bundaberg.

Spectators wanting to take part in the event can tune into marine VHF channel 68 for updates.

Those interested in attending the scuttling are reminded it is a drone free event and a 500m exclusion zone will surround the ship.

Aerial spotters will keep an eye out for for marine animals which may approach and fellow mariners are urged to keep their distance should an animal be spotted.

Ex-HMAS Tobruk was decommissioned and announced as a future dive site in 2015.