New denture clinic opens on the Fraser Coast

WHAT Ivan Miranda loves most about fitting people with dentures is bringing a smile back to their faces.

"Some people cry of happiness when they put on their new dentures,” Mr Miranda said.

"It gives me great satisfaction to see them smile, and give my patients their dignity back.”

Throughout the years, the dental prosthetist has helped thousands of people regain their confidence and now, he wants to help those on the Fraser Coast.

Mr Miranda moved to Hervey Bay with his family this year, and with his wife Victoria the pair started Wide Bay Denture Clinic.

Located on Boat Harbour Dr, the clinic has products for patients of all ages including mouth guards for the kids, which come in many colours.

"With the many retirement homes in the area and the elderly population, there's a lot of people here that we can help,” Mr Miranda said.

"We also do a mobile service.”

No referral is needed from a dentist to make an appointment; you just need to make a booking.

"It takes five appointments to get it all together before you get your dentures,” he said.

"We get precise measurements of your upper and lower jaw so the dentures will fit perfectly.”

After opening early this month, their first customer was equipped with a bright, new smile right in time for Christmas. Originally from El Salvador, the family relocated to the beachside town from New South Wales for "cleaner air” to improve their kids health.

In the short time they have lived in Queensland, they said their children were already feeling better.

Wide Bay Denture Clinic is located at 10/79 Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba.