New details emerge in deadly M’boro house fire

New details have emerged after a house fire in Maryborough in which a man was found dead.

The fire started just before 8am on Thursday in Garden St.

The man’s body was located inside the home once fire crews had brought the ferocious blaze under control.

A spokesman from the Queensland Police Service said following an investigation, the man’s death “appeared to be a mental health matter”.

He said no further information would be made available.

Seven appliances and 18 crew members were at the scene at the height of the blaze.

Speaking at the scene on Thursday, Incident Controller Mark Long said triple-0 calls had been received about 7.54am on Thursday after smoke and flames were spotted coming from the home

Crews had to rush from the fatal house fire to the scene of another serious blaze in Ann St, when a fire ignited at Maryborough Recycling.

No one was injured in the second fire.

If you are in need of support, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

