Health

NEW DETAILS: How coronavirus spread through Fraser Coast

Jessica Cook
by
23rd Apr 2020 7:31 AM
A DEEP dive into the region's coronavirus statistics has revealed new information about how the global pandemic has affected the Fraser Coast.

Queensland Health has released region-specific statistics on the number of cases confirmed on the Fraser Coast and how many people remain in compulsory self-quarantine.

The number of   active cases in  Wide Bay sits at 15 and there have been nine recoveries.

Of those 15, 10 confirmed cases were in the Hervey Bay or Maryborough regions and none resulted in death.

Queensland Health believes eight of those were likely acquired overseas.

However at least one case is understood to have been transmitted locally by a known COVID-19 contact and another by someone with no known contact to a positive case. 

The region is among nine in the state where someone has been infected without having known contact with the virus. Across the state  frmore than 55,000 self-quarantine notices have been issued. Of those, 1226 have been  to Wide Bay residents. 

More than  100 people are still completing the compulsory 14-day isolation. 

The most infected age group with 236 cases across the state is  20 to 29-year-olds. 

The least infected are children under nine.

There are 14 recorded cases. 

At the time of going to press there had been no new positive cases in Queensland in the last 24 hours for the second time this week. 

The last confirmed case in Wide Bay was on April 14 when one case was confirmed.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has congratulated Wide Bay residents after more than a week without a confirmed case but has urged the public to continue social distancing to stop the virus  spreading.

