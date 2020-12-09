New details shine a light on historic Maryborough plague

Marilyn Jensen shows visitor Dr Dale Johnston the records of the plague outbreak detailed by Dr Burnett Ham. Dr Johnston was also intrigued by the fine architectural cloth drawings of the original plans for the Maryborough hospital (pictured on top of the display cabinet).

Marilyn Jensen shows visitor Dr Dale Johnston the records of the plague outbreak detailed by Dr Burnett Ham. Dr Johnston was also intrigued by the fine architectural cloth drawings of the original plans for the Maryborough hospital (pictured on top of the display cabinet).

DETAILED reports by Dr Burnett Ham, known as the father of Queensland’s Department of Health, have allowed Marilyn Jensen to piece together facts and dispel myths about the outbreak of pneumonia plague in Maryborough in 1905.

She is keen to broaden the focus on two nurses, Cecelia Bauer and Adelaide Wiles, who died caring for the sick O’Connell children, when new story boards go up at the museum soon.

“Other nurses were involved in caring for the children too,” said Mrs Jensen, president of the Maryborough Hospitals Museum.

“They should be recognised as well.

“While we have tended to single out the two nurses who died as heroes, more than two were involved. All nurses are heroes every day.”

Other nurses who helped contain the outbreak in Maryborough included Elizabeth (Eliza) Sprague and Susannah McGann.

This image from the State Archives shows Dr Ham with his medical and nursing staff assembled to come to Maryborough for the 1905 outbreak of the "primary pneumonic plague". They are wearing specially devised overalls and respirators.

Nurse Sprague also caught pneumonic plague; Nurse McGann had moved to Bundaberg but voluntarily returned to help with the emergency. She later served in hospital ships during World War I.

Mrs Jensen showed museum visitor Dr Dale Johnston, a retired general practitioner from New Zealand and the Gold Coast, copies of records kept by Dr Ham, who was Queensland’s first commissioner of health.

He was also a prolific writer.

Dr Johnston found his notes forming an impressive record and medical panorama of the plague outbreaks in Queensland.

Inoculation against the pneumonic plague was shown to be a bit brutal: a vial of 10ml of vaccine administered daily in the backside. Records show Nurse Sprague had some injections but then declined to continue with the treatment.

“It would have been a bit painful,” nodded Dr Johnston.

From Dr Ham’s notes Mrs Jensen learnt that Nurse Sprague had been infected with a milder dose of the plague, probably because she started the daily inoculation routine but stopped after a couple of weeks.

Mrs Jensen said the closing of the museum for several months this year had allowed volunteers time to do research of the minutes of the hospital board meetings and other records, such as Dr Ham’s copious writings.

She is grateful for a Fraser Coast Regional Council grant that will allow the story boards to be updated at the museum.

The tale that will now be told about the plague in Maryborough and the women who nursed sick children – and adults – will be a more accurate depiction of that dark chapter in the city’s history.