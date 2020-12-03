New development Minister confirms commitment to wind farm

DEPUTY Premier and new State Development Minister Steven Miles has confirmed the Queensland government will continue to support the Forest Wind Project on the Fraser Coast.

It comes after the October 31 state election where former Development Minister Kate Jones retired from politics.

"Projects like the Forest Wind Farm are vital to rebuilding our economy and creating local jobs in regional Queensland," he said.

"It has the potential to generate up to 1,200 megawatts of electricity, enough to supply one in four homes in our state and move us closer to our target of 50 per cent renewables by 2030."

Mr Miles said Forest Wind's $2 billion investment in the project represented an opportunity to secure a major renewable energy development for the state.

Forest Wind Holdings had estimated that hundreds of construction jobs would be create for three years and roughly 50 operational jobs will be supported by the project.

"The Queensland Government is committed to support Forest Wind Holdings to achieve these targets," he said.

The wind farm is planned to be built in the Tuan forestry between Maryborough and Gympie.

Legislation for the project passed earlier this year but not all residents of the Fraser Coast are happy with the massive development.

Community groups have formed to oppose the wind farm, citing environmental damage and the project being a fire hazards as reasons to oppose the billion dollar project.

Concerns were also raised over the perceived lack of community consultation by Forest Wind Holdings.