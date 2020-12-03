Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
(L) State Development Minister Steven Miles. (R) A project view of the Forest Wind Project.
(L) State Development Minister Steven Miles. (R) A project view of the Forest Wind Project.
News

New development Minister confirms commitment to wind farm

Stuart Fast
3rd Dec 2020 4:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DEPUTY Premier and new State Development Minister Steven Miles has confirmed the Queensland government will continue to support the Forest Wind Project on the Fraser Coast.

It comes after the October 31 state election where former Development Minister Kate Jones retired from politics.

"Projects like the Forest Wind Farm are vital to rebuilding our economy and creating local jobs in regional Queensland," he said.

"It has the potential to generate up to 1,200 megawatts of electricity, enough to supply one in four homes in our state and move us closer to our target of 50 per cent renewables by 2030."

Mr Miles said Forest Wind's $2 billion investment in the project represented an opportunity to secure a major renewable energy development for the state.

Forest Wind Holdings had estimated that hundreds of construction jobs would be create for three years and roughly 50 operational jobs will be supported by the project.

"The Queensland Government is committed to support Forest Wind Holdings to achieve these targets," he said.

The wind farm is planned to be built in the Tuan forestry between Maryborough and Gympie.

Legislation for the project passed earlier this year but not all residents of the Fraser Coast are happy with the massive development.

Community groups have formed to oppose the wind farm, citing environmental damage and the project being a fire hazards as reasons to oppose the billion dollar project.

Concerns were also raised over the perceived lack of community consultation by Forest Wind Holdings.

More Stories

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Future of Cashless Debit Card trial sites hanging in balance

        Premium Content Future of Cashless Debit Card trial sites hanging in balance

        Politics The bill is currently being discussed in the House of Representatives

        PREPARE TO LEAVE: Warning remains current for island resort

        PREPARE TO LEAVE: Warning remains current for island resort

        News Fire crews are continuing to fight the blaze

        TRAGIC: Man, 78, dies following Kepnock crash

        Premium Content TRAGIC: Man, 78, dies following Kepnock crash

        News Emergency crews responded to two separate incidents yesterday.

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites