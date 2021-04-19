Exciting new digital future for Fraser Coast Chronicle

Local news will have a new digital home within the Chronicle's own section on the Courier Mail website.

For 160 years, the Chronicle has covered the Fraser Coast region with passion and pride because we're locals and we live here.

Our small but dedicated team works tirelessly to report on news that matters to our valued readers because we know it is important in the lives of residents.

In our long history, the means of delivering the news has continually evolved from the black and white printed paper to a digital website with video, photo galleries and interactives.

In the coming days, that delivery method will evolve again as the Fraser Coast Chronicle finds a new home with its own stand-alone section of The Courier Mail.

LOVE LOCAL: Gallipoli to Armistice War Memorial Trail in Maryborough - guide Ken Ashford taking school students on a tour of the Heritage City’s powerful attraction.

The change will deliver a faster website, quicker coverage of breaking news across Queensland, Australia and beyond, as well as quick access to Rewards, SuperCoach, and other great features of a statewide website.

Instead of needing to access two websites you are paying for, everything is in one place.

One login, one password.

What won't change is our passion for local news.

The home in Garden St, Maryborough was completely destroyed by fire.

Our staff will ensure you remain across important breaking news, including from police and our courts, the local council, as well as keeping you up to date on local business and development news right across the region.

A 3D rendition of the proposed Invergowerie development planned for Pialba.

Some of the favourite features of our website, including the digital edition, which provides readers with a newspaper-like experience of the day's news, will continue to be available.

The digital edition of the Chronicle will still be available on the Courier Mail website Jessica Grewal

As a Courier Mail subscriber, you will also be able to access the full digital edition of The Courier Mail each day.

Our local app, which had experienced ongoing difficulties, will be discontinued.

You will be able to download a much better Courier Mail app and, in coming weeks, customise it to showcase Fraser Coast Chronicle stories. We will have more on how to do that - and other key things - after we launch.

YOUR LOCAL NEWS TEAM

The Chronicle team from top left: Editor Jessica Grewal, Senior Reporter Carlie Walker and reporters Isabella Magee and Stuart Fast.

Here's a quick intro to the local news team - Chronicle editor Jessica Grewal started out as a cadet in the Chronicle newsroom nearly 15 years ago and returned as deputy editor after stints in the city including at The Australian. She took over as editor in 2019.

Chronicle senior reporter Carlie Walker has been a local for 14 years and lives on the banks of the Mary River in Granville. She loves Maryborough, is a sound court and council reporter and Newcastle Knights tragic.

Budding young reporter Stuart Fast lives at Maaroom and is passionate about Maryborough manufacturing and fishing.

Recent recruit Isabella Magee joins us from the Courier Mail newsroom and is enjoying getting to know the people of the Fraser Coast and taking walks on local beaches with her beloved pooch Henry.

See the Chronicle website on Tuesday for full staff profiles.

A MUCH FASTER SITE WITH MORE ON OFFER

One of the key benefits of the new website is that it will be much faster. Stories will load faster, there will be a cleaner layout with less getting in the way of your reading experience.

We will also have much better national and state sports coverage, more columnists, more expert money and business advice, and great lifestyle and entertainment content from across the News network.

And if you're into crosswords and puzzles, that line-up will also get a welcome boost.

We know in the past year we have all been through some massive changes, and change is never easy.

But we ask you to continue to support local journalism that matters.

As locals, our focus will remain local. Local news may have a new home but we're not going anywhere.