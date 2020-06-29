Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DIGITAL CHANGES: Readers who still enjoy flipping through digital pages will soon be able to do so again. Loyal readers Ken and Lorraine Lee (pictured) are among thousands who made the switch to digital.
DIGITAL CHANGES: Readers who still enjoy flipping through digital pages will soon be able to do so again. Loyal readers Ken and Lorraine Lee (pictured) are among thousands who made the switch to digital. Alistair Brightman

Buy Now
News

NEW DIGITAL VERSION: Consume news the way you want to

Jessica Grewal
by
29th Jun 2020 7:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Dear readers,

Yes, our print edition is no more (read the final print editorial from our 160 Years souvenir edition here). But we know many of you appreciated seeing how the region's best stories of the day were curated in print through our Digital Print Edition.

So we're in the process of launching a new version of it. The former version was tied to print production (it was a digital flip-book of that day's print paper) which is why you don't see it today. Soon however, a special 4-page Digital Edition highlighting the major stories as they would have appeared in paper will be available as pages for you to flip through on our site.

It's in development and will be ready to launch within a fortnight.

It's one of the innovations we'll be introducing to make sure readers from this region can consume the news the way they want to.

Our commitment to local journalism remains unchanged. We've moved to the platform where most of our readers are, but we're not willing to give up the tradition of page design just yet.

We've seen an explosion of interest in online since the announcement about the print closure.

Hundreds of people have signed up for a year's subscription, taking advantage of the bonus Samsung galaxy Tablet we are currently offering. Thousands across the state have also taken up the offer of a free two-month subscription to trial the online experience.

To take up either of those offers, click here

For those readers who still want the feel of ink on their hands, don't forget our most important stories are appearing daily in our sister paper, The Courier-Mail. You'll find a two-page spread, which includes the best of the Chronicle and Bundaberg News Mail inside today.

Print or online, we're still for you. And always will be.

Yours sincerely

Jessica Grewal

Editor

Contact me with feedback, or story ideas you'd like to see us tackle: Email: jessica.grewal@frasercoastchronicle.com.au

Photos
View Gallery

'BEST OF' SERIES:

As we launch the next chapter of news delivery on the Fraser Coast, we're celebrating our best journalism and photos. Here's some of the highlights so far:

1. Chronicle campaigns a force to be reckoned with 

2. Spanish flu to COVID-19: How Chronicle covered pandemics

3. 'BEST OF' SERIES: Coast politics in photos 

OUR TOP READ STORIES:

  1. DEATH ROW: MP calls on premier to save sanctuary animals
  2. First Butchulla lawyer's powerful moment in highest court
  3. Dingo-proof fence network expanded on Fraser Island
  4. 'People will forget we were a cane farming town'
  5. SHOW MUST GO ON: Coast event could get funding lifeline

More Stories

digital access digital age fcnews from the editor's desk
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'BEST OF' SERIES: Coast politics in photos

        premium_icon 'BEST OF' SERIES: Coast politics in photos

        News As we move into the next chapter of news delivery on the Fraser Coast, we're celebrating our best journalism and photos.

        Fines put on hold during COVID-19 pandemic

        premium_icon Fines put on hold during COVID-19 pandemic

        News SPER halts fine collection notices in response to coronavirus

        SHOW MUST GO ON: Coast event could get funding lifeline

        premium_icon SHOW MUST GO ON: Coast event could get funding lifeline

        News ‘This is fantastic news for the many hardworking show society volunteers’

        Chronicle campaigns a force to be reckoned with

        premium_icon Chronicle campaigns a force to be reckoned with

        News The Chronicle has been fighting for us for 160 years