NEW DIGITAL VERSION: Consume news the way you want to

DIGITAL CHANGES: Readers who still enjoy flipping through digital pages will soon be able to do so again. Loyal readers Ken and Lorraine Lee (pictured) are among thousands who made the switch to digital. Alistair Brightman

Dear readers,

Yes, our print edition is no more (read the final print editorial from our 160 Years souvenir edition here). But we know many of you appreciated seeing how the region's best stories of the day were curated in print through our Digital Print Edition.

So we're in the process of launching a new version of it. The former version was tied to print production (it was a digital flip-book of that day's print paper) which is why you don't see it today. Soon however, a special 4-page Digital Edition highlighting the major stories as they would have appeared in paper will be available as pages for you to flip through on our site.

It's in development and will be ready to launch within a fortnight.

It's one of the innovations we'll be introducing to make sure readers from this region can consume the news the way they want to.

Our commitment to local journalism remains unchanged. We've moved to the platform where most of our readers are, but we're not willing to give up the tradition of page design just yet.

We've seen an explosion of interest in online since the announcement about the print closure.

Hundreds of people have signed up for a year's subscription, taking advantage of the bonus Samsung galaxy Tablet we are currently offering. Thousands across the state have also taken up the offer of a free two-month subscription to trial the online experience.

For those readers who still want the feel of ink on their hands, don't forget our most important stories are appearing daily in our sister paper, The Courier-Mail. You'll find a two-page spread, which includes the best of the Chronicle and Bundaberg News Mail inside today.

Print or online, we're still for you. And always will be.

Yours sincerely

Jessica Grewal

Editor

Contact me with feedback, or story ideas you'd like to see us tackle: Email: jessica.grewal@frasercoastchronicle.com.au

