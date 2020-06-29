Menu
New digital version, same great content: How to use site

29th Jun 2020 12:00 AM

This week marks the first in our 160-year history that we won't be producing a newspaper.

It's a brave new world, and we're grateful for the local readers that are coming along with us in our digital-only form.

But we get that it can be confusing. It can take time to get used to where things are on a website if you've been reading the news in its print format.

So hopefully this quick guide will help.


How do I find local news?
The best and most relevant local news will always at the top of the homepage - the big image and the three smaller images are where we promote the most important local yarns.

But if you've missed something, or just want to read local news, click NEWS (underlined in read in the image below) in our navigation. That will take you to our local news.
Or you can click here  

 

 

How do I find letters to the Editor?
Again, click NEWS (underlined in read in the image below) in our navigation (top of page, second from left). If you scroll down that page the Letters section should be the second section you reach. Or you can click here.

How do I find death notices?
Click OBITUARIES in our navigation (top of page, second from right) and it will take you to our death notices page.
Or you can click here. 
 

 

If you wish to place a death notice, please click the green button that says PLACE A NOTICE


We hope that this helps you find what you need, and that along the way you discover some of the great content we have on the site.

    Aussie wages $32,000 worse off

    • 29th Jun 2020 12:22 PM

