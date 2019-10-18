NEW DISPLAY: Art show with a difference

Wilhelmus Breikers holds a Diploma of Fine Art from The Queensland College of Art and a Graduate Diploma of Teaching from The Queensland University of Technology.

CONNECTIONS with the natural environment provides the inspiration for a Hervey Bay artist whose work will soon go on display.

Born in Geleen, Holland, Wilhelmus Breikers has held numerous solo exhibitions and shown in many group shows.

Mr Breikers, who holds a Diploma of Fine Art from the Queensland College of Art and a Graduate Diploma of Teaching from the Queensland University of Technology, has worked as an art instructor at both secondary and tertiary levels.

Since moving to the Fraser Coast he has been keenly involved in the cultural life of the community and has continued exhibiting his artwork, most recently at the Gympie Regional Art Gallery in a solo exhibition titled Romancing the Landscape.

In 2019 he was selected as a finalist in both the Hugo du Reitz and the Marie Ellis Drawing Award competitions and in 2018 won the award for painting in the Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Art Awards.

In 2015 his work, The Way was included in the prestigious Gallipoli Art Prize in Sydney.

Working from landscape, Wilhelmus Breikers takes the experience of the subject and transforms that into visual expressions of thought and feeling through conscious design construction and intuitive media application.

Near and Far Away comprises works that reflect their inspirational origins and that are also a contemporary response to subjects and ideas.

Above all, the artist takes us on a journey through landscapes close to home and very far away, inviting us to see places anew and sharing with us the stories that he discovers and creates for them.

The title is a metaphor for connection with the natural environment and a literal reference to locations both near and far away.

The paintings, which are drawings and mixed media works, proclaim the irrefutable relevance of the appreciation of landscape for our sense of place in the world, and also for the world of art itself.

The exhibition is the artist's first major show at the Hervey Bay Art Gallery and opens on October 25 at 6pm.

The opening address will be given by award-winning artist Jo Williams.