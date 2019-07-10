NEW DOCTOR: Horror car crash inspires chiropractor's career

JOINING PRACTICE: Dr Gootea Moon will join Holistic Chiropractic in Hervey Bay this month.

A TERRIBLE car crash inspired a Hervey Bay chiropractor to take up the profession.

Dr Gootea Moon is set to join Dr Laurie Daley-Simmonds at Holistic Chiropractic this month.

Born in South Korea, Dr Moon's uncle was in a car crash 15 years ago and he witnessed his recovery from his injuries.

Knowing he was interested in medicine but not knowing what path to take, one of the doctors spoke to him about becoming a chiropractor while his uncle was going through rehabilitation.

"He did have a good recovery," Dr Moon said.

All these years later his uncle still hasn't got back behind the wheel since the crash but thanks to the help he received his injuries have healed.

"It's very rewarding work to see someone recover," Dr Moon said.

The work he does is different to that carried out by rehab doctors in hospital but the goal is much the same - to help patients regain healthy movement and be free of pain.

Many people Dr Moon sees are suffering back and neck pain.

Some elderly people have greatly reduced mobility because of the pain they have.

Helping people overcome that and regain their mobility is work Dr Moon enjoys.

He also likes to work with athletes, helping them improve their performances and remove any niggling pains they may have.

Dr Moon worked in Maryborough for three years before moving to the Hervey Bay practice and said he loved the Fraser Coast.

"I'm enjoying life here," he said.

Dr Moon moved to Australia as a teenager and competed his bachelor degree in applied health science and a Master of Clinical Chiropractic at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology.

He believes one of the best things about chiropractic care is that it is a drug-free, surgery-free path to healing the body naturally.

Dr Moon uses a variety of techniques, including trigger point therapy, a diversified activator, flexion and distraction as well as manual adjustment.