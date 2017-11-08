New doctor joins clinic: Her message to woman

A NEW doctor in Maryborough is urging women to prioritise their health by remembering to get checked regularly.

General practitioner Dr Someyah Sadrneshinhas is a fresh face at Bazaar Street Medical Practice.

But the Iran native is not new to the region, having worked at Urangan Medical Centre since 2013.

"I've noticed a lot of women don't take their health seriously, especially when it comes to getting regular pap smears and mammograms,” Dr Sadrneshinhas said.

"Most of us women are very busy, but if you're not healthy, it impacts everything you do.

"If you spot a problem at an early stage, then it is probably curable.”

Getting to know her clients and helping to enhance their lives is Dr Sadrneshinhas' favourite aspect of being a doctor, a career she has been practising since she qualified in 2009.

"I love my job in that I get to connect with people and support them,” she said.

"I miss the patients I left in Urangan, and I wish them all the best.”

The passionate health professional especially enjoys working with children, and has many drawings from her younger patients displayed on her office wall.

One of the aspects she is looking forward to in her new role is using the centre's advanced skin cancer technology, which includes full-body mapping.

"It checks each mole on your body, and lets us monitor how they change over time to spot cancer,” Dr Sadrneshinhas said.