News

New doctor joins clinic: Her message to woman

FRESH FACE: Dr Somayeh Sadrneshinhas has joined the team at Bazaar Street Medical Centre.
FRESH FACE: Dr Somayeh Sadrneshinhas has joined the team at Bazaar Street Medical Centre. Annie Perets
by Annie Perets

A NEW doctor in Maryborough is urging women to prioritise their health by remembering to get checked regularly.

General practitioner Dr Someyah Sadrneshinhas is a fresh face at Bazaar Street Medical Practice.

But the Iran native is not new to the region, having worked at Urangan Medical Centre since 2013.

"I've noticed a lot of women don't take their health seriously, especially when it comes to getting regular pap smears and mammograms,” Dr Sadrneshinhas said.

"Most of us women are very busy, but if you're not healthy, it impacts everything you do.

"If you spot a problem at an early stage, then it is probably curable.”

Getting to know her clients and helping to enhance their lives is Dr Sadrneshinhas' favourite aspect of being a doctor, a career she has been practising since she qualified in 2009.

"I love my job in that I get to connect with people and support them,” she said.

"I miss the patients I left in Urangan, and I wish them all the best.”

The passionate health professional especially enjoys working with children, and has many drawings from her younger patients displayed on her office wall.

One of the aspects she is looking forward to in her new role is using the centre's advanced skin cancer technology, which includes full-body mapping.

"It checks each mole on your body, and lets us monitor how they change over time to spot cancer,” Dr Sadrneshinhas said.

Topics:  doctor fchealth maryborough

Fraser Coast Chronicle

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

'He's a failed ice-cream salesman': Nicholls, Saunders clash

'He's a failed ice-cream salesman': Nicholls, Saunders clash

The Fraser Coast pit-stop is part of a whirlwind tour of regional Queensland for Tim Nicholls, who has just 17 days to prove he should be the next Premier.

premium_icon How a council stuff-up could mean a rates refund for thousands

Fraser Coast Regional Council issued three years’ worth of invalid rates. Picture: Photos.com

THOUSANDS of Queensland ratepayers could be entitled to a refund

LNP pledges $1 million for new marine rescue boat

PROMISES AFLOAT: Hervey Bay VMR vice-commodore Jill Barclay with draft designs for a new rescue vessel.

Mr Nicholls stopped in Hervey Bay on his tour of regional QLD.

Super storms sweep across Queensland

The storm in Bundaberg on Tuesday brought down trees on Elliott Heads Rd.

Wind gusts reaching up to 107km/h were recorded off Double Island Point

Local Partners