New double degree available on Coast

IF YOU want to pursue a career in education but also have a knack for science, there's now a chance to study both at the same time on the Fraser Coast.

USC Fraser Coast is now offering a new double degree in Secondary Education and Science.

Hervey Bay's Damien Moffat was among one of the first students to enrol in the double degree.

He said the opportunity to study locally gave him the motivation to pursue his interest in teaching high school maths and science.

"I worked for many years as a painter, in hospitality as a club manager, and more recently as a stay-at-home dad to my three children," he said.

"My interest has always been in teaching and I enjoy working with numbers."

First-year subjects in the Bachelor of Education (secondary)/Bachelor of Science from Semester 1 next year.

The remainder of subjects can be completed at USC's Sunshine Coast campus.

Students can increase their career options with two degrees within four years of study.

"It is great to now have the flexibility to study secondary education at the Hervey Bay campus and to be able to specialise in maths and science through the science degree," he said.

"I like hands-on learning and believe I benefit more from the face-to-face teaching that USC offers."