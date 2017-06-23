New drug and alcohol rehabilitation program for region

A NEW drug and alcohol rehabilitation program will help indigenous clients in Maryborough and Bundaberg overcome substance abuse, after receiving $600,000 in funding from the Australian Government.

Illicit drug use in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people is estimated to cause 3.4 per cent of the burden of disease and 2.8 per cent of deaths, compared to 2 per cent and 1.3 per cent for non-Indigenous Australians.

Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast Primary Health Network (PHN) has provided Galangoor Duwalami with funding of $300,000 over two years from 2016-17 to provide social and emotional wellbeing, as well as drug and alcohol withdrawal support services, in the Maryborough region.

"The Maryborough and Bundaberg region has previously been identified as an area of high demand for alcohol and drug rehabilitation services, as illicit drug use and alcohol abuse have caused much heartache in these communities," Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said.

"This new program will meet a very specific need for withdrawal management, counselling services and individual case management for Indigenous clients, including a kinship and peer support program."

Funding of $300,000 has also been provided over two years from 2016-17 to the Indigenous Wellbeing Centre to deliver the same services as Galangoor Duwalami throughout the Bundaberg region.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the effects of alcohol and drug misuse, both short term and long term, can have devastating consequences - not only on the individual, but also on their families, carers and friends.

"These centres will provide much needed drug and alcohol support services to an area that has been previously identified as being of high need, with the services to have a particular focus on providing withdrawal management, counselling and individual case management," he said.

Mr Pitt said the Coalition Government committed $6.8 million under the National Ice Strategy for the Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast PHN to coordinate these services at a regional level.

"The Australian Government is committed to building safe and healthy communities through minimising the harms of alcohol and drug misuse to individuals, families and communities. These new support services will help break the cycle of addiction."