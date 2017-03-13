New employment support group to open office in Bay

Employment support group Impact Community Services will open up a new office in Hervey Bay later this year.

A HERVEY Bay office for employment assistance group Impact Community Services will open its doors later this year, after the organisation was successful in the second round of the federal government's Empowering YOUth Initiatives.

The Bundaberg-based not-for-profit, which provides support for young employees through support, training and employment programs, was one of the 21 successful groups selected from the second round of the government grant.

General manager of ICS Steve Beer said he expected the new Hervey Bay office to open in six weeks, pending the completion of the tender process.

"We have somewhere in mind, but we can't let that out yet,” he said.

Mr Beer said the new service would also allow for their new hotline service Employment firstAid (E+), which would allow for the group to counsel new employees over keeping their job.

"The new program is very exciting; it's helping young people that have found a job, to keep their job,” he said.

"We're hoping to concentrate on empowering youth through our E+ program, helping them retain their unemployment.

"It's about breaking down barriers and helping build good work ethics and practices. It's definitely needed in the Fraser Coast region, especially with the level of youth unemployment.”

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said contract negotiations would be starting with the successful organisations.

"Impact Community Services will deliver a range of innovative assistance to improve the retention of staff...(and) the support will be delivered through a range of platforms including an interactive website, social media, an employer and employee hotline, and Impact Community Services will also have an office in Hervey Bay,” he said.

"I'm pleased that local businesses and local employees will benefit from the new Empowering YOUth service.”

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the organisation was already helping young people with the Transition to Work program, which was "having some great successes in keeping them overcome barriers to unemployment.”