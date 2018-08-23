New equipment for popular playground

NEW playground equipment on the corner of Queen and Lennox Sts will give kids a new place to play without having to make the journey into town.

It comes after Maryborough resident Helen Ward raised concerns about the lack of a proper public playground in the nearby Rotary Park.

Before the upgrade, it only had one swing set available.

"I saw a lot of other mums with prams around this end of Queen St,” Ms Ward said.

"Anzac Park near Ululah Lagoon was the closest park with good equipment but it's a two to three kilometre walk away.”

Councillor Daniel Sanderson, who contributed $20,000 from his discretionary funds, said the new equipment including climbing frame and slide were welcome additions to the park.

"There is a hierarchy of parks on which the council's money can be spent, Anzac and Queens parks are the city's main parks and this Rotary Park being lower on the scale didn't meet the criteria for additional equipment,” Cr Sanderson said.

Cr Paul Truscott said the local population had increased in recent years, which justified the council putting more equipment in the area.