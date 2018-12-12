Menu
NEW ERA FOR M'BORO: Key projects one step closer to reality

Blake Antrobus
by
12th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
THE Heritage City is about to turn a major economic corner.

Fresh after a major munitions factory announcement and $335.7 million worth of train repairs now being required at the Downer EDI factory, a council program is about to bring community infrastructure projects one step closer.

With the Fraser Coast sharing $13.7 million of the $100 million pie, projects like Maryborough's water play park and the planned revamp of Adelaide St could take shape by early next year.

Yesterday, the State Government announced the next round of Works for Queensland projects had been opened for Queensland councils.

$6.8 million has been allocated for the Fraser Coast region, with another $6.8 million to come during the next round.

Depending on what projects are shortlisted by the Fraser Coast Regional Council, dozens of jobs could stem from their construction and help beautify areas of the Maryborough town and CBD.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said funding programs like these were vital for future job growth in regional Queensland.

He said he wanted "more than half" of the funding spent on Maryborough projects like a proposed water play park get priority.

"Projects like the $2.5 million CBD works in Maryborough have been ongoing successes for regional towns and cities across Queensland," Mr Saunders said.

"Works for Queensland creates jobs by funding much-needed community infrastructure and maintenance.

"The program is hugely popular across Queensland because everyone in the community benefits."

A planned revamp of the top end of Adelaide St, including work on the road, footpaths and general streetscape, an expansion of the Brolga Theatre's carpark to make parking easier and a new footpath from the Toogoom beachfront to community centre are also on Mr Saunder's wishlist for the Maryborough area.

First approved by the council in April, the shallow water play park would be similar to WetSide's water spout area but smaller and without large structures and slides.

Community consultation on the waterpark, which will be built with an all-abilities playground, was held last month.

So far, the council has identified an area in Anzac Park as the potential location for the development.

But that decision will need to be voted on by councillors.

Calling the announcement an early Christmas present for the reigon, councillor Paul Truscott said he was excited to see the government providing more funding for Maryborough.

He said a list of projects would be put together by council staff identifying what projects would be put forward as part of the proposal.

Councillors would then need to vote on that list to obtain funding from the State Government.

"We've been in meetings and there are lots of projects we've raised that we'd like to see get done," Cr Truscott said.

"They are about beautifying the city, making it work together and enjoy what's in the CBD and what Maryborough has on offer."

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said Maryborough had "turned a corner" as a city and the new announcement meant a better future would be built for families.

He said programs like Works for Queensland make it easier for the council to deliver projects without the money going back onto ratepayers.

"These programs help stimulate and activate objects that may never get fuunding," Cr Sanderson said.

"Having these options, it always makes Local Government know what they can handle."

Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad announced the early release as part of the Queensland Government's Mid-Year Fiscal and Economic Review.

"The State Budget allocated $200 million to a third round of Works for Queensland in 2019-21 but we see the time is right to bring forward $100 million to keep councils building and to keep growing jobs," Ms Trad said.

